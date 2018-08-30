Blitzen Trapper Announce ‘Furr: Deluxe Edition,’ Share Rare Song ‘Booksmart Baby’

On September 14th, indie country-rock outfit Blitzen Trapper will release a 10th-anniversary expanded version of their breakout album Furr, which was ranked Number 13 on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2008. Today the Portland, Oregon-based band unveiled “Booksmart Baby,” one of 12 tracks added to the original album’s 13 to round out the upcoming double LP Furr: Deluxe Edition.

Different from the hazy, psychedelic Americana of Furr’s best-known songs like “Black River Killer” and the title track, “Booksmart Baby” is a mellow, finger-picked folk tune that runs for just under two minutes. The song, which first surfaced as a B-side on a 2009 Record Store Day single, sounds in line with the wistful melancholy of Nick Drake and that of another Portland artist, Elliott Smith. Throughout the short song, Blitzen Trapper frontman Eric Early delivers hushed, cryptically poetic lyrics full of longing.

The band will support the expanded reissue with a lengthy cross-country tour, which ends with a two-night hometown stand in November. Each show will feature two sets, the first being a full performance of Furr.

September 14 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival

September 15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

September 16 – Nelson, BC @ Spiritbar at the Hume Hotel

September 17 – Calgary, AB @ Festival Hall

September 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

September 19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

September 20 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach**

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Holler On The Hill at Garfield Park

September 24 – 25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

September 27 – Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware

September 28 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

September 29 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

October 1 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

October 5 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

October 6 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

October 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

October 12 – Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

October 13 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

November 8 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Brewing Company *

November 9 – Reno, NV @ Offbeat Music Festival

November 10 – Novato, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern*

November 11 – Sebastopol, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern*

November 12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room*

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

November 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

November 17 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*

November 18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge* *

* w/ Shaky Graves, The Sheepdogs