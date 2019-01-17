‘Blaze’ Star Ben Dickey Readies New Album ‘A Glimmer on the Outskirts’

Ben Dickey, the musician and actor who inhabited the role of mercurial singer-songwriter Blaze Foley in the biopic Blaze last year, is set to release his full-length LP A Glimmer on the Outskirts for SexHawkeBlack Records on March 8th. The boutique Americana label based in Austin is a joint venture with Nashville’s Dualtone Records and was co-founded by filmmaker Ethan Hawke, Austin businessman Louis Black and musician-actor Charlie Sexton, who portrayed Townes Van Zandt in the film.

Produced by Sexton, Glimmer is the follow-up to the Blaze soundtrack, which featured Dickey’s acclaimed renditions of Foley’s songs, including “Clay Pigeons,” which was previously covered by John Prine. The seeds of Dickey’s foray into songwriting and performing were plated, he notes, early in life.

“I was surrounded by music as a kid,” Dickey told Rolling Stone last summer. “My grandfather had a Gibson L30 from the depression era. And when he got sick in 1987, when I was 10 years, he used to always let me play the guitar supervised. He gave it to me about eight months before he passed away, and I took it really seriously, I was like, ‘This is my granddad’s guitar,’ so I just took it upon myself to start learning how to play songs.”

Dickey, who has generated Oscar buzz for his role as Foley, currently has tour dates scheduled from mid-February through early May, including gigs supporting Hayes Carll.

A Glimmer on the Outskirts track list: