Blank Range Preview New Album With Bizarre, Collage-Style ‘Radio’ Video

With a sold-out tour alongside Tyler Childers in the rearview mirror and a new album on the horizon, Blank Range have reason to celebrate. They’re kicking off the party with a new song and video for “Radio,” from the band’s upcoming In Unison.

A road anthem loaded with pedal-steel punch, muddily-harmonized melodies and a steady, Springsteen-worthy pace, “Radio” sounds as though it was spawned somewhere between a garage band’s oil-stained headquarters and a dive bar deep in the Bible Belt. The video sets up shop in a different location, though, recasting the Nashville band’s four members as space travelers exploring the surreal landscape of the great beyond. There are UFOs, oversized rodents, deep-sea creatures and buzzing radio towers, all tossed into a collage whose sheer bizarreness suits the band’s own offbeat bounce.

“At first, the chorus to ‘Radio’ started as, ‘How he loved that rusty Cadillac/What’s built by man won’t ever last,’ and was meant to be a meditation on the impermanence of our material world,” explains singer Jonathon Childers. “I wanted the song to have a more positive outlook, and at the time my relationship was beginning to blossom. When juxtaposed, the realization that human connection lives on when all else fades away seemed an honest place to take it.”

Filmed by video director Jake Johnston on an outdated iPhone, “Radio” makes its premiere today, three weeks before the February 1st release of In Unison.