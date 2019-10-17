See Blanco Brown Sing ‘The Git Up’ on ‘Kimmel’

Blanco Brown made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, performing a medley of tunes from his new album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs that included the hit “The Git Up.”

Backed only by his DJ, Brown began the performance with “Funky Tonk,” a track from the new album that pits speedily picked acoustic guitar runs against Brown’s rapid-fire rhymes. “Mama always told me that if you gotta make sure/Then you better make sure/That you make the best of your mistakes,” he sings, recalling some words of encouragement and advice from when he was growing up. Mid-song, his DJ transitions to the now-familiar looped pedal steel from “The Git Up,” causing the crowd to erupt in screams of appreciation. Four dancers come out to join him onstage, and the five run through the lively dance routine that launched a thousand Tik Toks.

Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs was released on Friday, October 11th, and includes “The Git Up” alongside other hybrid pop-country-rap numbers as “Georgia Power” and the ballad “Tn Whiskey.”

In January, Brown will be one of the supporting artists featured on Chris Lane’s Big Big Plans Tour, alongside Ernest. Brown’s portion of the tour begins January 9th and wraps up February 22nd in Detroit, Michigan.