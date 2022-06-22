 Hear Blake Shelton Join Zac Brown Band on 'Out in the Middle' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BTS Fans Outraged After Industry Group Claims Hiatus Will Harm 'Future of South Korea's Music Industry'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Blake Shelton Join Zac Brown Band on ‘Out in the Middle’

Song originally came out last year as part of the group’s album The Comeback

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Zac Brown Band teamed up with Blake Shelton for a new version of “On in the Middle,” which initially appeared on the country group’s 2021 album, The Comeback. The collaboration arrives ahead of a deluxe version of The Comeback, out later this summer.

The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to re-record a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor,” Brown said in a statement. “Blake Shelton is a country music powerhouse and sharing ‘Out in the Middle’ with him, a song that represents our southern roots and country pride, is absolutely unreal. We’re so grateful to do what we do and we can’t wait to share the full album with our fans.”

Shelton added, “I’ve always been such a big fan of Zac as an artist and especially as a songwriter. This song in particular really resonated with me. It reminds me of how I was raised and where I come from — out in the middle!”

Zac Brown Band is currently on their Out in the Middle Tour, which kicked off in April. The trek extends into the fall, with Brown also set to headline the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Nov. 4. The live shows come after Brown shut down his tour last September after testing positive for Covid and scuttled a New Year’s Eve performance last month in Nashville after contracting the virus for a second time.

In This Article: Blake Shelton, song announcement, Zac Brown Band

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.