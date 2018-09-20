Blake Shelton Joins Cast of Animated ‘Uglydolls’ Movie

Blake Shelton is set to make a return to the silver screen in 2019 with news that he’s been cast in the upcoming animated movie Uglydolls, for which he’ll voice the character of Ox.

Based on the line of plush toys launched in 2001, Uglydolls — slated for a May premiere — has already landed Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, and Gabriel Iglesias for starring roles. Shelton, who previously provided his voice for a role in The Angry Birds Movie two years ago, plays a character who fancies himself as the “Mayor of Uglyville,” the fictional town where the story takes place. The Uglydolls feature film, produced by STXfilms, is slated to be the precursor to an animated television series and will include a soundtrack released on Atlantic Records.

Shelton’s new role sees People‘s Sexiest Man Alive join forces with his fellow Voice coach Clarkson, with whom he’ll be kicking off the reality show’s 15th season on September 24th. The NBC series will have a larger country presence than ever this fall, with guest appearances planned by Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, plus Kelsea Ballerini serving as a coach on the new companion series The Comeback Stage.