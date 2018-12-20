Watch Blake Shelton Sing ‘Turnin’ Me On’ on ‘Ellen’

Blake Shelton returned to the Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform, in the host’s words, “the song he sings to Gwen Stefani every night.” That tune, the romantic “Turnin’ Me On,” is the third single from Shelton’s Texoma Shore LP, co-written by the artist with Josh Osborne and Jessi Alexander.

Texoma Shore, the follow-up to the country star’s 2016 album If I’m Honest, takes its name from the Texas and Oklahoma body of water Lake Texoma, near where Shelton recorded the LP. He released the steamy song as a single earlier this summer.

While “Turnin’ Me On,” was directly inspired by Stefani, for much of 2018 Shelton has been paying homage to some of his country-music influences, including George Jones, Bobby Bare and Eddie Rabbitt, whose songs he covered as part of his “Friends and Heroes” sessions. Friends and Heroes is also the name of Shelton’s upcoming U.S. tour. Launching in February, the trek will include guests John Anderson, Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins.

Shelton just wrapped season 15 of The Voice, with country singer Chevel Shepherd claiming victory in this week’s finale. Shepherd told Rolling Stone, “I wanted to choose Blake from the get-go, but something inside my gut was telling me to go with Kelly [Clarkson], so I had to listen to that.” Voice coach Clarkson has now mentored back-to-back winners on the NBC singing competition.