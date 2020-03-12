Blake Shelton Postpones Remaining Tour Dates Over Coronavirus

With just two weekends to go before the scheduled conclusion of Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour with John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers, and Trace Adkins, the singer has announced that the remaining five dates will be postponed due to growing concern over COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Beginning with Shelton’s March 12th concert at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, subsequent dates in Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan will be rescheduled for spring 2021, with previously purchased tickets for those dates honored at next year’s shows. Point-of-purchase refunds will also be available.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you,” Shelton said in a statement. “But for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Earlier Thursday, organizers of the Country 2 Country (C2C) festival, which is billed as the largest country music festival in Europe, postponed the three-day event. C2C was set to begin Friday with headliners Eric Church, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker. Old Dominion had previously announced they would be pulling out of their C2C appearances.

Other country tours and concerts affected by the coronavirus include the spring tours of Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay, with Chris Stapleton announcing that he will also postpone the next two weekends of concerts on his All-American Road Show Tour.

The postponed dates on Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour are:

March 12th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 13th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 19th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 20th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 21st – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena