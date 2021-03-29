Blake Shelton Announces New Album ‘Body Language’

Blake Shelton has announced his first full-length studio record in nearly four years. The Oklahoma native will release Body Language on May 21st. The album is the follow-up to Shelton’s 2017 long-player Texoma Shore.

Body Language — a Conway Twitty-esque title if ever there were one — spans 12 tracks, including Shelton’s current single “Minimum Wage” and the duet with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere.” The title track is a collaboration with the Swon Brothers, Shelton’s former protégés on The Voice.

“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” Shelton said in a release. “We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country.”

Last month, Shelton performed “Minimum Wage” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Written by Nicolle Galyon, Corey Crowder, and Jesse Frasure, it’s a story about love and not working-class wages.

Here’s the track list for Body Language:

1. “Minimum Wage” (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

2. “Body Language” (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)|

3. “Happy Anywhere” (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

4. “Now I Don’t” (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

5. “Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You” (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

6. “Corn” (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

7. “Makin’ It Up As You Go” (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. “Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow” (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

9. “The Girl Can’t Help It” (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

10. “The Flow” (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

11. “Neon Time” (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

12. “Bible Verses” (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)