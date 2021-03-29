 Blake Shelton's 'Body Language': New Album Out in May - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Royal Blood Debut New Song 'Limbo' in Wild Virtual Performance on 'Roblox'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Blake Shelton Announces New Album ‘Body Language’

Shelton’s first album in nearly four years includes his duet with Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere”

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H

Blake Shelton has announced his first full-length studio record in nearly four years. The Oklahoma native will release Body Language on May 21st. The album is the follow-up to Shelton’s 2017 long-player Texoma Shore.

Body Language — a Conway Twitty-esque title if ever there were one — spans 12 tracks, including Shelton’s current single “Minimum Wage” and the duet with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere.” The title track is a collaboration with the Swon Brothers, Shelton’s former protégés on The Voice.

“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” Shelton said in a release. “We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country.”

Related Stories

Hear Gwen Stefani's Resilient New Song 'Slow Clap'
Blake Shelton Puts Love Over Money With 'Minimum Wage' Performance on 'Colbert'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time

Last month, Shelton performed “Minimum Wage” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Written by Nicolle Galyon, Corey Crowder, and Jesse Frasure, it’s a story about love and not working-class wages.

Here’s the track list for Body Language:

1. “Minimum Wage” (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)
2. “Body Language” (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)|
3. “Happy Anywhere” (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)
4. “Now I Don’t” (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)
5. “Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You” (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)
6. “Corn” (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)
7. “Makin’ It Up As You Go” (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
8. “Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow” (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)
9. “The Girl Can’t Help It” (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)
10. “The Flow” (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)
11. “Neon Time” (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)
12. “Bible Verses” (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)

In This Article: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.