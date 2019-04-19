Blake Shelton to Headline Musicians on Call 20th Anniversary Concert

Musicians on Call, the nonprofit organization that has for two decades delivered live performances and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities across the country, will usher in its 20th anniversary with a special Nashville concert featuring headliner Blake Shelton. The show is set for Friday, May 31st, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. Newcomer Cale Dodds will open.

In addition to the live performances, the event will honor three individuals, including “Road Less Traveled” singer Lauren Alaina, who will be recognized with the Music Heals Award for her volunteer efforts in support of Musicians On Call’s Bedside Performance Program.

Also being honored are Cumulus Media country-radio executive Charlie Cook, who will receive the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele and Shane Tarleton, Senior Vice President of Artist Development for Warner Music Nashville. A Musicians on Call Advisory Board member who has dedicated a decade of volunteer service to the organization, Tarleton will receive MOC’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to health and music causes throughout Nashville, including volunteering with Musicians On Call at Alive Hospice and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

In addition to the Nashville event, MOC will honor its founders and many supporters throughout its 20 years at a gala celebration in New York City, preceded by celebrity hospital visits, a 20th anniversary auction, social challenge and the organization’s first-ever 20-day fundraising challenge.

Founded by music industry entrepreneurs Michael Solomon and Vivek Tiwary, MOC began with its first Bedside Performance Program in New York in 1999. It has since expanded across the country with programs in 20 major markets, including Nashville in 2007, where musicians have performed for 155,000 individuals in local hospitals. Other musicians who have performed for more than 700,000 individuals nationwide include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran and Reba McEntire.