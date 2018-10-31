Blake Shelton Plots Tour With John Anderson, Bellamy Brothers

Blake Shelton mixes old country with new on his upcoming Friends and Heroes Tour. The Voice coach, and frequent champion of country’s classic artists, has enlisted vets John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins, along with “Ladies in the ’90s” singer Laura Alaina, for the 2019 headlining run.

Kicking off in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma on February 14th, the tour will span 18 dates, wrapping up in Albany, New York, in March.

To announce the Friends and Heroes Tour, Shelton filmed a short video in which, after ordering a beer from bartender Alaina, he schools twenty-something country fans on the merits of Anderson and the Bellamys. Anderson is an underappreciated legend in the genre, with essential songs like “Swingin’,” “Straight Tequila Night” and “Seminole Wind”; the sibling duo of Howard and David Bellamy are known for such hits as “Redneck Girl” and the crossover smash “Let Your Love Flow.”

Shelton, who is currently in his red chair on the new season of The Voice, released his last full-length album Texoma Shore in 2017.

Here are Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour dates.

February 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

February 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

February 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 22 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

February 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 28 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

March 1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center

March 2 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

March 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 9 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

March 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center