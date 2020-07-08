Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins Announce Drive-In Concert

Blake Shelton is the latest country singer to announce a drive-in concert amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On July 25th, Shelton will perform with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins as part of Encore Drive-In Nights, hosted by the production company Encore Live.

Granted, you won’t get to see Shelton in person — the concert will be filmed exclusively for the one-night-only event, taking place at participating drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to performances, the show will feature interviews and anecdotes from the artists. Tickets go on sale July 14th and start at $114.99 per vehicle.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

As with past drive-in shows from Encore Live, including Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience last month, participating theaters will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) guidelines for the event. Cars will be kept six feet apart, and all staff will wear personal protective equipment.

Elsewhere, a series of in-the-flesh drive-in concerts, headlined by Brad Paisley, kick off this weekend in Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Nashville. Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Nelly, and Yacht Rock Revue are also on the bill.