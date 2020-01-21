Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Close in ‘Nobody But You’ Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate their love for one another in the new video for their duet, “Nobody But You.” The song, written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, appears on Shelton’s compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which was released late in 2019.

The video begins with separate shots of the two singers, singing in the middle of a darkened forest. But by the second verse, they’re together and the scenery around them is much warmer and brighter — they lounge on a couch with their dogs, they split a plate of French fries, and they go for an off-road cruise in Shelton’s truck. It mirrors the song’s message of devotion and wanting to share every moment with the person they love.

Shelton and Stefani are also set to perform together at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26th, where Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.”

In February, Shelton will return to his recurring role as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, which is preparing for its 18th season. The same month, Shelton will launch his headlining Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, with guests including Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.