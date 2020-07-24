Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Release New Collaboration ‘Happy Anywhere’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sing of domestic contentment in the upbeat new single “Happy Anywhere,” released on Friday. The collaborative tune is the follow-up single to the celebrity couple’s Number One country duet “Nobody But You.”

Clocking in at a tight two minutes and 50 seconds, “Happy Anywhere” was penned by Music Row songwriters Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins. Longstanding Voice coach Shelton leads the verses, singing of his previous restless, always roaming existence and the changes brought about by meeting the person he loves. Stefani joins in with some high harmonies on the verses and choruses, which pledge devotion and fulfillment wherever the relationship takes them. “Any map dot, location/You’re my destination/You’re the only thing that I’m chained to/ I could be happy anywhere with you,” they sing.

Shelton and Stefani have had to put that into practice during quarantine, while they’ve been stuck at the same location for months.

“Obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I’d be lying if I said that I’m not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I’ve just never gotten to do it before, you know,” Shelton told SiriusXM’s Storme Warren. “Since I’ve owned a home, I’ve never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time. I told my manager, I said, ‘Man, you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again, actually.’”

On Saturday, July 25th, Shelton will be the star of a drive-in concert event in partnership with Encore Drive-In Nights. Similar to a recent specially taped concert put on by Garth Brooks, the one-night-only show will feature performances and interviews with Shelton, as well as appearances by Stefani and “Hillbilly Bone” collaborator Trace Adkins. Tickets are on sale now for $114.99 per vehicle.