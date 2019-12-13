Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Team for New Duet ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, his co-star on The Voice and romantic partner, have teamed up for the new duet “Nobody But You.” The song is one of a handful of new tracks from Shelton’s God’s Country: Fully Loaded, a hits compilation that includes the Grammy-nominated title track.

A soaring power ballad that was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is about two people declaring their love for each other and the gratitude for the journey that brought them together. “Want to say it now, want to make it clear, for only you and God to hear,” sings Shelton, with Stefani’s voice hovering an octave above. The chorus swoops in like “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” offering a bundle of death-do-us-part sentiments like “I don’t wanna live without you/I don’t wanna even breathe,” that Shelton and Stefani sing with intensity.

Shelton and Stefani are currently competing against each other in the 17th season of NBC’s The Voice, alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Beginning in February, Shelton will reprise his Friends and Heroes tour for another 16 dates, with guests including Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, John Anderson, and the Bellamy Brothers.