Watch Blake Shelton’s Cinematic ‘God’s Country’ Video

Blake Shelton heads back to Oklahoma in the cinematic new video for “God’s Country.” The singer and Voice coach released the track March 29th and performed it live on the 54th ACM Awards on April 7th.

Directed by Sophie Muller (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Gwen Stefani), the clip was filmed in and around Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where Shelton makes his primary residence. It’s interspersed with vintage footage of Dust Bowl-era farmers and vicious twisters, highlighting the stark contrast between the natural beauty of the land and its sometimes-unforgiving nature. In other scenes, Shelton cruises a dusty back road in his truck and wades through a creek to find a waterfall, while someone douses a tractor in gasoline and sets it aflame for an explosive finish.

The song was penned by Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt and is currently inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And in spite of the tough conditions depicted in the video, Shelton pledges his fealty in the brooding anthem: “When it’s my time, lay me six feet deep in God’s country,” he sings.

Shelton is currently in his 16th season as a coach on The Voice, which will begin live singing rounds on April 29th. Shelton started off 2019 headlining his Heroes & Friends 2019 tour, featuring Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers. On August 17th, he’ll be in a supporting role when George Strait plays a one-off show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.