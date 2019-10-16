Blake Shelton Plots ‘Friends and Heroes 2020’ Tour Dates

Blake Shelton will spend the early part of 2020 the same way he spent 2019: on tour with a few of his buddies as well as the artists who influenced him. For the second straight year, the Voice coach will headline the ‘Friends and Heroes’ tour beginning Thursday, February 13th.

The supporting lineup from 2019 will also remain the same, with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins — who appears on Shelton’s current single “Hell Right” — and Lauren Alaina returning for a second year. With 16 dates on the books, the trek includes stops at the Forum in Los Angeles as well as Allstate Arena in Chicago. It wraps up March 21st in Detroit, Michigan, with a show at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for most cities will go on sale October 25th and 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, Shelton released a new song to go along with the tour announcement. “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” which was co-written by Shelton with Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, and Rhett Akins, affirms his feeling that Christian salvation and having “decorated every bar in town with a big red coat of paint” need not be mutually exclusive. The song is one of five new tracks that will appear alongside some of Shelton’s newer hits on Fully Loaded: God’s Country, due out December 13th.

Shelton also just started his 17th season of The Voice, making him the longest-running coach on the series. Adam Levine, who’d been co-starring with Shelton since the show’s first season, was replaced this season by Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton’s ‘Friends and Heroes 2020’ tour dates:

February 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

February 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

February 20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

February 21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

February 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

February 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 5 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

March 6 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 11 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena