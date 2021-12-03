Blake Shelton Hopes He Can ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’ on ‘Fallon’

Blake Shelton celebrated the release of his album Body Language Deluxe this week with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Voice coach and CMA-winning singer performed his current single, the amped-up “Come Back as a Country Boy,” which appears on the new deluxe album.

Set against a backdrop of flaming red and orange, Shelton and his band begin the song with a minor-key vocal intro that nodds to classic rock and Hank Williams Jr. alike. The moody intro quickly morphs into thumping mid-tempo rock, like Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” with Dobro, pedal steel, and fiddle sprinkled on top.

Written by Michael Hardy, Josh Thompson, and Jordan Schmidt, “Come Back as a Country Boy” celebrates the joys of country living and ponders the possibilities of reincarnation. “When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy,” Shelton sings, “No, there ain’t no better life if you ask me.”

Shelton’s appearance on Fallon also included a Zoom interview in which he discussed his wedding to singer Gwen Stefani and his work with Ariana Grande on The Voice.

Body Language Deluxe features three other new tracks in addition to the original album’s hits “Happy Anywhere” and “Minimum Wage.” Hardy appears on the collaboration “Fire Up the Night,” Brooks & Dunn stop by for “Throw It on Back,” and the album closes with Shelton’s ode to Stefani, “We Can Reach the Stars.”

Shelton is currently coaching his 21st season of The Voice, which airs weekly on NBC.