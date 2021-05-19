Blake Shelton Announces ‘Friends and Heroes 2021’ Tour Dates

Blake Shelton has announced plans to revive his Friends and Heroes Tour for 2021, assembling a multi-generational group of supporting guests to join him. The trek kicks off August 18th in Omaha, Nebraska, the same city where the Voice coach was forced to cancel the remainder of his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

“I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha,” Shelton said in a release. “I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights.”

Running 17 shows in total, Friends and Heroes 2021 includes a handful of rescheduled dates from 2020 where previously purchased tickets will be honored. Other new stops include Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Tulsa’s BOK Center, and a two-night stint at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., on September 3rd and 4th. The tour wraps up in Milwaukee on October 2nd. Lindsay Ell will support and shows will also feature appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins. Tickets to new dates will go on sale June 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

More immediately, Shelton will release his new album Body Language on Friday, May 21st. The project includes his country Number One “Happy Anywhere” with Gwen Stefani as well as the current single “Minimum Wage” and “Bible Verses.” Shelton is also currently coaching for his 20th consecutive season of The Voice on NBC.

Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour dates:

August 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center*

August 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

September 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 10 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

September 11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena*

September 16 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

September 17 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 18 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

September 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

September 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

September 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

October 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

*Rescheduled date