 Blackberry Smoke Preview New Live Album With Yearning ‘One Horse Town’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Blackberry Smoke Preview New Live Album With Yearning 'One Horse Town' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Blackberry Smoke Preview New Live Album With Yearning ‘One Horse Town’

‘Homecoming: Live in Atlanta’ arrives November 15th

By

Jedd Ferris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blackberry Smoke document their annual hometown throwdown in the upcoming Homecoming: Live in Atlanta, a concert film and accompanying live album set for release on November 15th. The new project was filmed last November during the stalwart Southern-rock outfit’s longstanding Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming benefit show, which supports children’s cancer research and takes place every year during Thanksgiving weekend at the Tabernacle in their Georgia home city.

On Monday, the band unveiled a look at the expansive release, which features 21 tracks covering a wide breadth of Blackberry Smoke’s expansive catalog, with the video for “One Horse Town,” a dusty anthem about escaping rural isolation, originally found on the 2012 studio album The Whippoorwill. While mostly faithful to the recorded version, the clip showcases the local crowd’s enthusiasm, as frontman Charlie Starr turns his mic to let the audience shout-sing the yearning opening lines: “In the tiny town where I come from/you grew up doing what your daddy does/And you don’t ask questions/ you do it just because.”

Related

Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke Announce Dates for Fall Headlining Tour
How Whiskey Myers Won Over Mick Jagger and Made the Album of Their Career

Last year Blackberry Smoke released their latest studio LP Find a Light, as well as a follow-up acoustic EP The Southern Ground Sessions. The band will return to the Tabernacle in Atlanta for their annual homecoming next month with two shows on November 29th and 30th. The group is also set to appear at the inaugural Exit 111 Festival, which runs from October 11th through 13th in Manchester, Tennessee, before opening for Guns N’ Roses at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on October 15th.

Here’s the track list for Homecoming: Live in Atlanta:

1. “Nobody Gives a Damn”
2. “Waiting for the Thunder”
3. “Pretty Little Lie”
4. “Let It Burn”
5. “Beat Seat in the House”
6. “Medicate My Mind”
7. “Sleeping Dogs”
8. “Run Away From It All”
9. “Running Through Time”
10. “Lord Strike Me Dead”
11. “Mother Mountain”
12. “Ain’t Got the Blues”
13. “Free on the Wing”
14. “One Horse Town”
15. “I’ll Keep Ramblin’”
16. “Flesh and Bone”
17. “Not Fade Away”
18. “Ain’t Much Left Of Me”
BONUS TRACKS:
19. “Up the Road”
20. “Payback’s a Bitch”
21. “Space Captain”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.