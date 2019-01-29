Blackberry Smoke Offer Free Concert Tickets to Government Workers

The government shutdown may be over, but its effects are still being felt — and Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, in their own small way, are here to help, with the offer of free admission to upcoming shows for federal employees.

The Atlanta, Georgia, quintet are already well into their 2019 tour itinerary as they continue to play in support of last year’s Find a Light LP, but government workers have only recently returned to the job after being furloughed or, in some cases, working without pay during the 35-day standoff. As a token of appreciation, the band has posted a request form for those employees to get two free tickets to an upcoming show, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We aren’t here to talk politics. We aren’t debating anyone’s personal beliefs, but if you’re a federal employee who wasn’t getting paid or put on furlough and need a break from all the bullshit that’s been happening around it, we’d like to invite you out for a night to an upcoming Blackberry Smoke show,” the band announced in a statement on their website. “We know there is a temporary, three-week, solution, but we would still like to extend an invitation.”

Blackberry Smoke recently announced a new run of acoustic gigs for March and April under the banner of the Break It Down Tour. The band’s next show is tonight in Tucson, Arizona, at the Rialto Theatre.