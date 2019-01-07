Blackberry Smoke Announce Acoustic Break It Down Tour

Fresh off last fall’s The Southern Ground Sessions acoustic EP, Blackberry Smoke is looking to leave their amplifiers at home and hit the road this spring for their first-ever acoustic trek, the Break It Down Tour.

The 18-date run of shows takes place in March and April, slotted into a gap during their preexisting 2019 tour dates. Joining the Atlanta Southern-rockers on select shows will be Ida Mae and Amanda Shires. These new dates include back-to-back nights at the Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, three in a row at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mountain, Virginia, and consecutive gigs at City Winery in New York City, wrapping up the tour.

Released last October, The Southern Ground Sessions featured Shires on two of its six tracks, including a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” and came on the heels of the band’s sixth studio LP, Find a Light. Their 2019 tour schedule kicks off January 24th at the Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi.

The full list of Blackberry Smoke’s Break It Down Tour dates:

March 14 — Lexington, KY @ Opera House

March 15 — Lexington, KY @ Opera House

March 16 — Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre

March 17 — Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

March 19 — Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

March 21 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

March 22 — Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

March 23 — Medina, MN @ Medina Entertainment Center

March 24 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

March 26 — Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

March 28 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

March 29 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

March 30 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 1 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

April 4 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

April 5 — Easton, PA @ State Theatre for the Arts

April 6 — New York, NY @ City Winery

April 7 — New York, NY @ City Winery