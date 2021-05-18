Blackberry Smoke Confirm New ‘Spirit of the South’ Tour Dates

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke have announced new dates for an extensive tour giving praise to their musical heritage. The Georgia group’s headlining Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N Roll will kick off July 30th and feature guests the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers, and founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe.

Originally slated to launch in summer 2020 but thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Spirit of the South will now keep the band on the road through late October. Outdoor venues make up the bulk of the itinerary, with stops including Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, New York’s Pier 17, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. A release notes that each show will feature a unique finale that combines the talents of the entire bill plus surprise guests.

Tickets for many of the dates are already on sale, with more becoming available on Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time.

Blackberry Smoke also recently announced their new album You Hear Georgia, which was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Guests on the project include Jamey Johnson and Warren Haynes.

Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N Roll Dates

July 30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

July 31 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 1 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

August 5 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 6 – Memphis, TN @ the Soundstage at Graceland

August 7 – Ashland, KY @ Riverfront

August 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 12 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ the Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

August 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 25 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

August 26 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 27 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

September 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

September 24 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

October 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre