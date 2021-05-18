Blackberry Smoke Confirm New ‘Spirit of the South’ Tour Dates

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke have announced new dates for an extensive tour giving praise to their musical heritage. The Georgia group’s headlining Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N Roll will kick off July 30th and feature guests the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers, and founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe.
Originally slated to launch in summer 2020 but thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Spirit of the South will now keep the band on the road through late October. Outdoor venues make up the bulk of the itinerary, with stops including Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, New York’s Pier 17, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. A release notes that each show will feature a unique finale that combines the talents of the entire bill plus surprise guests.
Tickets for many of the dates are already on sale, with more becoming available on Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time.
Blackberry Smoke also recently announced their new album You Hear Georgia, which was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Guests on the project include Jamey Johnson and Warren Haynes.
Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N Roll Dates
July 30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
July 31 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
August 1 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
August 5 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 6 – Memphis, TN @ the Soundstage at Graceland
August 7 – Ashland, KY @ Riverfront
August 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 12 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
August 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ the Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
August 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
August 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
August 25 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
August 26 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 27 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
September 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
September 24 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
October 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre