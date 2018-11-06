Blackberry Smoke Extend Headlining Find a Light Tour With New 2019 Dates

2018 has been a busy year for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, with the release of their sixth LP Find a Light and the Southern Ground Sessions EP as well as a world tour that currently has them in the United Kingdom. Now the group’s Find a Light Tour has been extended into the New Year with the announcement of 22 more dates that have been added for next January and February, with support that includes Chris Shiflett and Nikki Lane.
Those new dates will take the Atlanta, Georgia, quintet through the warmer reaches of the United States, including the South, Southwest, and West coast. The new tour leg — which kicks off 12 days after Blackberry Smoke wraps up their role on the Southern Rock Cruise — opens January 24th at the Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi, heads through Texas, Arizona, California, and up the coast to Washington. After a brief run through the Midwest, the new run of shows wraps up February 22nd at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Other acts that will join them on tour include Quaker City Night Hawks, Junkyard, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, and Karl Densons Tiny Universe.
Find a Light, released in April, has peaked at Number Three on the Billboard country chart, while The Southern Ground Sessions was released just last month on October 26th. Blackberry Smoke play the Telegraph Building in Belfast, Ireland, tonight.
The full list of 2019 Find a Light Tour dates for Blackberry Smoke:
January 24 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
January 25 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
January 26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
January 27 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
January 29 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
January 30 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
February 1 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
February 2 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
February 4 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
February 5 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
February 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
February 7 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
February 9 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel
February 10 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
February 12 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
February 13 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
February 14 — Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater
February 16 — Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
February 18 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
February 19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
February 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
