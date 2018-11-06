Blackberry Smoke Extend Headlining Find a Light Tour With New 2019 Dates

2018 has been a busy year for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, with the release of their sixth LP Find a Light and the Southern Ground Sessions EP as well as a world tour that currently has them in the United Kingdom. Now the group’s Find a Light Tour has been extended into the New Year with the announcement of 22 more dates that have been added for next January and February, with support that includes Chris Shiflett and Nikki Lane.

Those new dates will take the Atlanta, Georgia, quintet through the warmer reaches of the United States, including the South, Southwest, and West coast. The new tour leg — which kicks off 12 days after Blackberry Smoke wraps up their role on the Southern Rock Cruise — opens January 24th at the Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi, heads through Texas, Arizona, California, and up the coast to Washington. After a brief run through the Midwest, the new run of shows wraps up February 22nd at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Other acts that will join them on tour include Quaker City Night Hawks, Junkyard, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, and Karl Densons Tiny Universe.

Find a Light, released in April, has peaked at Number Three on the Billboard country chart, while The Southern Ground Sessions was released just last month on October 26th. Blackberry Smoke play the Telegraph Building in Belfast, Ireland, tonight.

The full list of 2019 Find a Light Tour dates for Blackberry Smoke:

January 24 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

January 25 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

January 26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

January 27 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

January 29 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

January 30 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

February 1 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

February 2 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

February 4 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

February 5 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

February 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

February 7 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

February 9 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel

February 10 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

February 12 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

February 13 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

February 14 — Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

February 16 — Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino

February 18 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

February 19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

February 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium