See Black Joe Lewis Run the Streets of Austin in ‘Girls on Bikes’ Video

Leader of rock & soul band the Honeybears is pursued by the titular girls on bikes in new clip

Black Joe Lewis finds a fresh way to exercise in the raucous new music video for his song “Girls on Bikes,” as he gets chased around town by a roving pack of — you guessed it — girls on bikes.

The big, beaming smile on Lewis’ face throughout the pursuit suggests that he’s not under any particular threat from this particular two-wheeled gang, with the cheeky sense of humor reinforced by his T-shirt of Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Directed by Sean Daigle and Connor Beitel, “Girls on Bikes” sends Lewis on a wild-goose chase past palm trees and bungalows on the steamy streets of east Austin, Texas, with periodic breaks to douse himself in water.

Not surprisingly, Lewis also evokes the Lone Star State — or at least one of its most popular beers — in describing the song to Rolling Stone Country. “‘Girls on Bikes’ is about being able to appreciate the simple joys in life and references less complicated times. Think Bo Diddley, the Gun Club and the Cramps all thrown into a blender and served with a Shiner Bock,” he says.

“Girls on Bikes” is featured on Lewis and the Honeybears’ latest LP, The Difference Between Me & You, which was released last month.

