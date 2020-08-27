Billy Strings’ ‘Watch It Fall’ Video: Train-Hopping Graffiti Artists Offer Stark Warning

Modern-day freight-hoppers ride the rails in Billy Strings’ new video for “Watch It Fall.” A track off the bluegrass singer-guitarist’s latest album Home, the song castigates U.S. society for its addiction to capitalism and fossil fuels via lyrics like “How long until there is nothing left at all?”

In the picturesque, daring video, directed by the artist collective Indecline, a team of graffiti artists tag Strings’ lyrics — in chalk — on railcars and beneath overpasses. “Watch it fall with me” reads one lyric, spelled out over the image of a guillotine.

The video arrives ahead of a new drive-in tour by Strings. “Meet Me at the Drive-In Tour” kicks off September 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, before hitting two cities in Illinois. Earlier this summer, Strings performed his song “Taking Water” from Nashville’s Station Inn on Jimmy Kimmel Live to raise awareness for the National Independent Venue Association, which says 90 percent of music venues are in jeopardy of shutting down because of the pandemic.

Billy Strings’ drive-in tour dates:

September 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 12 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 13 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 16 — McHenry, IL @ McHenry Outdoor Theater

September 17 — McHenry, IL @ McHenry Outdoor Theater

September 18 — Peoria, IL @ Expo Gardens

September 19 — E Peoria, IL @ Expo Gardens