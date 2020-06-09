 Billy Strings' Streaming Tour: See Dates - Rolling Stone
Billy Strings Plots Streaming Strings 2020 Tour

Bluegrass favorite will play online shows at Nashville venues including Station Inn and Exit/In

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Billy Strings

Billy Strings will play a series of livestreamed shows from Nashville venues in July.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Bluegrass favorite Billy Strings has announced the Streaming Strings 2020 Tour, which will take him to the stages of several Nashville venues during the month of July. The flatpicking ace’s shows will be streamed on a variety of online platforms, depending on the date.

Performances get underway July 16th with back-to-back concerts at Nashville’s new Brooklyn Bowl, which was delayed from opening by the COVID-19 pandemic and recently hosted Jason Isbell for the release of his album Reunions. Additionally, Strings will visit the beloved bluegrass haunt Station Inn, City Winery, Exit/In, and 3rd & Lindsley for a well-rounded tour of the city’s various club spaces. Digital tickets go on sale June 16th at 12 p.m. ET via billystrings.com. A portion of the proceeds will be divided among charity partners including ACLU, Backline, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

In September 2019, Strings released his album Home via Rounder Records, which was followed by a sold-out fall and winter tour.

Here are Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings 2020 tour dates:

July 16 – Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)
July 17 – Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)
July 18 – Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)
July 19 – Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)
July 22 – City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)
July 23 – City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)
July 24 – Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)
July 25 – Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)
July 26 – 3rd & Lindsley (Streamed live via Nugs TV)

