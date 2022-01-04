Billy Strings Will Play His First Ryman Auditorium Residency on New Spring Tour

Billy Strings was forced to cancel a number of multi-night shows in December because of positive Covid cases within his circle. Undeterred, the bluegrass singer and guitarist just announced a new spring tour that includes residencies in California, Florida, and at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The performer’s spring trek kicks off April 9 and 10 with two shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. He’ll also do three concerts in St. Augustine, Florida, at the city’s amphitheater in late April. But the crown jewel is a three-night stand at the Mother Church of Country Music, Nashville’s Ryman. Those gigs are set for May 6 through 8. Strings has headlined the venue before, but not in front of a packed house — in October 2020, during the dark days of the pandemic, he staged a livestream gig inside an empty Ryman. He has also taken the stage as part of the theater’s annual bluegrass concert series.

Nominated for a pair of Grammys at this year’s awards, Strings returns to the road in February with four nights at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. He’ll also play two gigs in London in March.

Billy Strings’ Spring 2022 Tour:

April 9 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 10 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

April 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 16 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

April 23 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 1 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 7 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 8 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium