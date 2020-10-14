 Billy Strings Announces Ryman Auditorium Livestream Show - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash's Historic Guitars Will Be Played Live Again
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Billy Strings Plots Ryman Auditorium Livestream

Lightning-fast picker will play an uninterrupted two-hour set in Nashville on October 25th

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billy Strings

Billy Strings will headline Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 25th.

Jesse Faatz*

Billy Strings hasn’t allowed the pandemic to completely quash his live game. The guitar prodigy has been consistently playing concerts — some virtual, some socially distanced or drive-in — since July. On Wednesday, Strings announced his latest show, a two-hour, crowdless livestream from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Set for Sunday, October 25th, the concert will consist of one long uninterrupted set, in contrast to the two or three-set shows Strings recently performed on his Meet Me at the Drive In Tour. Tickets for the Ryman livestream go on sale Friday, priced at $24.99. A Spotify presale launches Wednesday at noon/CT for $19.99.

Billy Strings

In August, the 28-year-old released a train-hopping video for his song “Watch It Fall,” a cautionary tale of societal collapse. The track originally appeared on Strings’ album Home, released in September 2019. Strings marked the record’s one-year anniversary with a multi-set livestream from Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre last month.

Strings’ lightning-fast playing and incisive bluegrass songwriting has resonated not only with fans of the genre but throughout the Nashville community. Earlier this month, he posted a photo of himself in a writing session with Luke Combs, and he talks shop with Chris Shiflett on the latest edition of the Foo Fighters guitarist’s Walking the Floor country-music podcast.

In This Article: Billy Strings, Ryman Auditorium

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.