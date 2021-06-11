 Billy Strings, RMR's New Song 'Wargasm': Listen - Rolling Stone
Billy Strings and Rapper RMR Call Out Warmongering in New Collab ‘Wargasm’

Bluegrass guitarist and enigmatic rapper ask, “What’s the reason for this again?” in intense track

Joseph Hudak

“Same shit, different century,” Billy Strings sings in his new song “Wargasm,” an indictment of warmongering and the military-industrial complex. It’s an ominous, brooding bluegrass number based around guitar, mandolin, and sawed fiddle. But it’s the guest spot by the enigmatic rapper RMR that puts it over the top.

“You’re the reason I’ve been going psycho/it’s too ugly still can’t keep my eyes close,” RMR sing-raps to begin his verse. By the end, he’s lamenting a double-cross. “I’m the one with the knife stuck in my back again.”

RMR materialized on the scene in March 2020 with his viral song “Rascal,” based on the country band Rascal Flatts’ song “Bless the Broken Road.” “Rascal” arrived with a video of RMR performing the song in a ski mask and bulletproof vest, surrounded by small army of gunmen.

“Shout out to Rascal Flatts, one of my favorite things ever is Gary LeVox, because he just got that voice. I’ve been listening to him for so long,” RMR told Rolling Stone then. “I’m the future. I’m what people are going to be in the next two to five years. This is how people are going to go about things. I take the Mamba Mentality to [the] thing. I’m Kobe Bryant with it.”

“Wargasm,” written by Strings, RMR, Aaron Allen, and Jon Weisberger, premieres with an animated music video of various war machines, explosions, and piles of bones. “So what’s the reason for this again?” Strings sings over and over.

The bluegrass singer-guitarist is on tour throughout the summer and will play a pair of shows in Illinois this weekend.

