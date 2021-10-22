Billy Strings Performs Bluegrass Jam ‘Red Daisy’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Billy Strings got his start in bluegrass music, but he’s been steadily expanding his sound and allowing shades of psychedelia and metal to filter into his recent albums. For his debut on Austin City Limits this weekend, however, the Michigan singer-guitarist goes back to his roots to perform a lively version of “Red Daisy.”

Flanked by an acoustic band of mandolin, upright bass, and banjo, Strings leads the fast-paced song with his mountain tenor and virtuosic guitar playing. Between verses, his supporting players get to take solos, with Strings tearing through a lightning-quick run on his acoustic guitar followed by subsequent applause-generating solos from mandolin and banjo. Written by Strings’ mandolin player Jarrod Walker with Christian Ward, the song appears on Strings’ 2021 album Renewal.

Strings’ set also includes one of his earliest hits, the cautionary tale “Dust in a Baggie.” The episode will air live on October 23rd at 9 p.m. ET on PBS stations with fellow roots musician Sarah Jarosz making her third appearance and playing selections from World on the Ground.

Upcoming guests on the 47th season of Austin City Limits include Brandy Clark and Charley Crockett on October 30th, a Texas-centric episode with Leon Bridges and Khruangbin on November 6th, Jackson Browne on November 13th, and Brittany Howard on November 20th. Performers for the second half of the season will be announced later.