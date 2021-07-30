Billy Strings Previews New Album With Brooding Song ‘Fire Line’

Billy Strings has announced plans for a new solo album this fall. The rising bluegrass star’s Renewal will be released September 24th via Rounder Records and includes the new song “Fire Line,” which is out now.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson and recorded in Nashville, Renewal does not include the previously released collaborations like “Globe” featuring Fences or “Wargasm” with rapper RMR among its 16 tracks. Strings and Wilson provide instrumentation alongside Strings’ band members Billy Failing, Royal Masat, and Jarrod Walker, with help from special guests Spencer Cullum, John Mailander, and Grant Millikem.

New song “Fire Line” opens with a droning fiddle line before filling out with an intricate guitar pattern that takes it into more swirling, psychedelic territory. In addition to some dazzling picking from Strings and his bandmates, there’s a heaviness to the chord progressions and lyrics that speaks to his love of metal. “My sign is the fire line, uncontrolled/My bitter ruthlessness is a beacon to behold,” he sings in the first verse.

Strings is currently on a headlining tour with upcoming stops including Las Vegas, Oakland, and Seattle. In December, he’ll play ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Renewal track listing: