Billy Strings and Fences Ponder Love in a Vast World on Gorgeous Ballad ‘Globe’

Fences, the nom de guerre of the tattooed singer-guitarist Christopher Mansfield, teams up with Billy Strings on the bluegrass performer’s new collaboration “Globe.”
It’s a beautiful love ballad about our minute place in the grand scheme of the universe. Fences handles the first two verses: “I want a lock of your hair/I’m pretty sure it cures disease/All you gotta do is lay your hands on me/Until the illness leaves,” Mansfield sings to open “Globe.” Strings joins him in the chorus — “we’re always moving forward like a fly upon a globe” — but also come in at the midpoint, singing a verse about a heart “burning like anthracite.”
“Globe” is based around two acoustic guitars and mandolin, and it arrives with a music video that captures Strings and Fences recording in the studio.
Strings has been releasing a steady stream of singles over the past few months. In February, he joined Luke Combs on “The Great Divide,” paired up with rapper RMR on the brooding “Wargasm” last month, and played with bluegrass great Del McCoury on “Midnight on the Stormy Deep” in late June.
The Nashville-based Strings is currently on the road and will play festivals like FloydFest and Newport Folk Festival this month. On Friday, he announced a new run of dates for the fall.
Billy Strings’ fall tour dates:
November 3 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
November 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theatre
November 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theatre
November 6 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 12 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
November 13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 15 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 16 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 17 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 19 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
November 20 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
November 21 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
November 30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theater
December 1 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theater
December 2 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
December 3 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
December 4 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
December 9 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
December 10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
December 12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern