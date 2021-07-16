Billy Strings and Fences Ponder Love in a Vast World on Gorgeous Ballad ‘Globe’

Fences, the nom de guerre of the tattooed singer-guitarist Christopher Mansfield, teams up with Billy Strings on the bluegrass performer’s new collaboration “Globe.”

It’s a beautiful love ballad about our minute place in the grand scheme of the universe. Fences handles the first two verses: “I want a lock of your hair/I’m pretty sure it cures disease/All you gotta do is lay your hands on me/Until the illness leaves,” Mansfield sings to open “Globe.” Strings joins him in the chorus — “we’re always moving forward like a fly upon a globe” — but also come in at the midpoint, singing a verse about a heart “burning like anthracite.”

“Globe” is based around two acoustic guitars and mandolin, and it arrives with a music video that captures Strings and Fences recording in the studio.

Strings has been releasing a steady stream of singles over the past few months. In February, he joined Luke Combs on “The Great Divide,” paired up with rapper RMR on the brooding “Wargasm” last month, and played with bluegrass great Del McCoury on “Midnight on the Stormy Deep” in late June.

The Nashville-based Strings is currently on the road and will play festivals like FloydFest and Newport Folk Festival this month. On Friday, he announced a new run of dates for the fall.

Billy Strings’ fall tour dates:

November 3 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

November 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theatre

November 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theatre

November 6 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 12 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

November 13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 15 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

November 16 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

November 17 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 19 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 20 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 21 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theater

December 1 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theater

December 2 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

December 3 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 4 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

December 9 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

December 10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

December 12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern