Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Billy Strings?

So, How Was Your 2020? is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year.

Bluegrass phenomenon Billy Strings would likely deserve a 2020 live MVP honor, if such a thing existed. The Nashville performer with lightning-fast licks played numerous streaming gigs, including a 2-hour marathon session from the Ryman Auditorium, on top of playing drive-in theaters and socially distanced shows. When he wasn’t enjoying some downtime on the lake with his fishing rod, Strings was also popping up in the company of everyone from Post Malone to Luke Combs. In our 2020 survey, he talked about his love for Posty, Robert Hunter, and why he hopes never to have to “hunker down” again.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

Mad Men

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London”

I’d define my current state of mind as:

I want to get back to playing gigs!

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

The “All Gas No Breaks” episode from Marquette, MI. “Cocaine, alcohol, and bad bitches… way cooler.”

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:

ICP’s Carnival of Carnage

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:

Halloween



A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Working on cars

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:

Posty

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

Bacon!

The best book I read in quarantine was:

A Box of Rain: Collected Lyrics of Robert Hunter

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

Major breakthroughs in therapy.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

Only break one law at a time.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

@doggface208

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:

“hunkering down”

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:

The continuation of the pandemic.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:

Playing live shows.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

That we can come together and end the divide. That we can realize we’re all on the same team.