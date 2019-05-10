Billy Ray Cyrus Voices an Animated Pot Bud in ‘Angel in My Pocket’ Video

Billy Ray Cyrus caught some flak back in February when he posted a photo of his wife Tish in front of a safe full of marijuana on Instagram. But the BRC shall not be deterred: in his new video for the song “Angel in My Pocket” — about the In Case of Emergency joint kept on one’s person — he goes all-in, lending his voice to an animated pot bud complete with eyes, beard and cowboy hat.

It’s a surreal video, with Doobie Ray Cyrus running afoul of his boss (also a bud) at the convenience store where he works and hitting the road. The action pauses for a few Hee Haw-inspired interludes (the singer cracks bad jokes about clocks and cows in a field of weed plants) and a wicked street fight with other pot-people that evokes Anchorman‘s newscaster battle royal. In other words, it’s best to watch this one stoned.

The droning, blues-based “Angel in My Pocket” appears on Cyrus’s upcoming album The SnakeDoctor Circus, out May 24th. Cyrus wrote the song with Don Von Tress, the songwriter responsible for Cyrus’s 1992 smash “Achy Breaky Heart.” Now the onetime mullet king has found himself with another hit on his hands thanks to his appearance on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix. Last month, Cyrus joined the Atlanta rapper to perform the viral country-trap song live onstage at the Stagecoach Festival in California.

The “Angel in My Pocket” animation was co-directed by Potsy Ponciroli of Hideout Pictures and Mikey Peterson of Nug Nation.