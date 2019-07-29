Watch Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey Perform ‘Old Town Road’

Billy Ray Cyrus isn’t ready to leave “Old Town Road” behind. The country singer invited Mason Ramsey onstage with him during a performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry to offer up a version of the viral hit. Ramsey, clad in a red snakeskin jacket and black cowboy hat, took the lead on the vocals, performing with Cyrus and his band.

The 12-year-old Ramsey, who recently appeared on a remix of the track alongside Young Thug, also sang the song with Miley Cyrus backstage for her Instagram. The post prompted responses from several other musicians, including Sky Ferreira who commented, “Step away from my man.”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer shared a video clip of him and Ramsey rehearsing the tune in his dressing room ahead the performance, where the young musician looks slightly more comfortable.

Ramsey dropped his Twang EP earlier this month, a collection of five tracks that includes his single “Twang.” The second leg of the singer’s How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour kicks off in October. He will also perform at the Hometown Rising Country Music Festival in Louisville in September. Tickets are on sale now.