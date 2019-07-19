Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny McGuire Tap into Nostalgia on New Song ‘Chevys and Fords’

As Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus, logs a 13th week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 chart, Cyrus premieres “Chevys and Fords,” this one a collaboration with singer-songwriter Johnny McGuire. A gently rocking country tune brimming with Springsteen-inspired, vehicle-based nostalgia, it finds the two vocalists singing about how they “come from a long line of Chevys and Fords.”

“When they broke down we’d cuss ’em and kick ’em some, then we’d haul ’em back home and we’d fix ’em up,” Cyrus croons, a light touch of raspy, Southern-rock in his Kentucky drawl, before McGuire takes the next line, adding the quintessentially country image of driving into town to “grab another six-pack from the store.”

McGuire, formerly a member of the defunct country duo Walker McGuire, wrote “Chevys and Fords” with his ex-bandmate Jordan Walker, Rodney Clawson, and Ben Hayslip. Recorded in the fall of 2018, the single was produced by Mickey Jack Cones, who has previously overseen tunes by Dustin Lynch and Joe Nichols, among others.

Cyrus has been enjoying a career resurgence since teaming up with Lil Nas X. Together the pair have performed their inescapable hit “Old Town Road” at festivals as varied as Nashville’s CMA Fest and the U.K.’s Glastonbury. In May, Cyrus released the concept album The SnakeDoctor Circus.