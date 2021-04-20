 ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tribute Concert: Eric Church, Lucinda Williams - Rolling Stone
Billy Gibbons Tribute Concert to Feature Eric Church, Lucinda Williams

Brad Paisley, Ronnie Milsap, Tim Montana and “surprise guests” set to perform for ZZ Top guitarist in Nashville

Joseph Hudak

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Billy Gibbons performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gibson)

Billy Gibbons will be the subject of a new tribute concert, set for May 16th in Nashville.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gibson

Billy Gibbons, the founder of ZZ Top and an instantly recognizable figure in American music, will be the subject of a new tribute concert and TV taping set for May 16th in Nashville. “A Tribute to Billy Gibbons” will feature live performances at the Grand Ole Opry House in front of a reduced capacity, socially distanced audience.

Eric Church, Lucinda Williams, Brad Paisley, Ronnie Milsap, and Dennis Quaid are among the announced performers. Travis Tritt, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe, Guthrie Trapp, and Tim Montana, a disciple of Gibbons and a frequent collaborator, will also appear. Other artists are expected to be announced later, with “surprise guests” also on tap.

The house band includes guitarist Audley Freed, drummer Fred Eltringham, bassist Mike Merritt, and a horn section. Martin Guigui, on piano, is the music director.

“A Tribute to Billy Gibbons” is presented by America Salutes You and doubles as a benefit for military, veterans, and first-responder charities, including the USO and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Gibbons announced his new solo album, Hardware, in March with the release of lead single “West Coast Junkie.” A video for the track featured the guitar player and his trio, including ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, on a surreal desert road trip.

Tickets for “A Tribute to Billy Gibbons” go on sale April 23rd.

