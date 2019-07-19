Hear Billy Currington’s Soulful New Song ‘Details’

Billy Currington offers a rejoinder to the argument that men don’t pay attention in his new single “Details,” released on Friday. It’s the Georgia native’s follow-up to “Bring It on Over,” which was released in September 2018.

“I couldn’t tell ya, what I did today, or the day before,” sings Currington in “Details,” which was written by Nicolle Galyon, Mark Trussell, and Stephen Lee Olsen. But this little lapse of memory is just a pump-fake before he pulls up for the jumper: “Baby I’m in tune with everything you do/I’m completely focused,” he croons, listing off her television routine, her coffee order, and more as proof that he’s been watching closely. The production bears the more modern touches of recent Currington recordings, with a stuttering R&B groove dominated by some funky guitar work and Currington’s effortlessly soulful vocal delivery.

There’s no news of a new full-length Currington album just yet. His previous one, Summer Fever, came out more than four years ago in 2015 and included the hits “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” and “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Currington is currently out on the road headlining shows on his Stay Up Til the Sun Tour, which visits Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, tonight and Providence, Rhode Island, tomorrow night.