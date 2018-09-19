Billy Currington Returns With Sensual New Song ‘Bring It on Over’

Billy Currington returns today with the new song “Bring It on Over,” the singer’s first release since the 2017 single “Wake Me Up.”

Written by Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jesse Frasure and produced by Frasure with Dann Huff, “Bring It on Over” is sleek, modern radio country that echoes recent, dance music-influenced work by Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett. Driven by a metronomic programmed beat and its 16th-note pulse, “Bring It on Over” conveys a sense of urgency about intimacy — Currington sings of being preoccupied with his lover, counting the minutes until he can return to her place. Oh baby, just wait a minute / If you’re in the bed stay in it / I’m about to dive on in it,” he sings, playing up his loverman persona with characteristic laid-back soul.

“Bring It on Over” also marks Currington’s first release from an upcoming album project, though no further details are available at this time. Currington’s previous album Summer Forever was released in 2015 and produced the Number One singles “Don’t It,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.” That gives Currington 11 career Number Ones, stretching back to 2005’s sultry smash “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and the 2006 hit “Good Directions” (co-written by a pre-fame Luke Bryan with Rachel Thibodeau). In 2010, he scored a Grammy nomination for “People Are Crazy,” the second single from 2008’s Little Bit of Everything.

Currington has a handful of tour dates on the horizon, including a September 21st show at Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado and another on October 26th at Floore’s in Helotes, Texas.