Billy Currington Leans into Dance and Prince Funk on Surprise New Album ‘Intuition’

Country singer Billy Currington has emerged from wherever he goes for years at a time and dropped a surprise new album. The “People Are Crazy” singer’s seventh major-label release Intuition is out now and sees him tilting more toward the textures of Eighties synth-pop, dance music, and R&B.

Currington, whose most recent radio single was 2019’s “Details,” has never shied away from experimenting with different styles — “Must Be Doing Somethin’ Right” was sultry country-soul, “We Are Tonight” was an unabashedly U2-style arena-rock anthem, and “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer” came out of the George Strait playbook. On Intution, he worked with producer-songwriter Rob Persaud — with whom he co-wrote all 12 tracks — to mostly leave classic country flourishes behind in favor of warm synths, programmed beats, and slapped bass.

Opening song “Lead Me” bears traces of tropical house in its frothing dance beat, to which Currington soulfully pleads, “Lead me through the darkness/I don’t want to lose you.” “Complicated” incorporates pedal steel for added texture. “Distraction” has sensual, luxurious Nineties R&B in its DNA, while “Confess” and “Get Close” mine the crisp party funk of Prince and the Time for more danceable grooves. “Lighthouse” seems like a possible contender for country radio play — a shimmering power ballad about the looming end of a relationship. “I can see the lighthouse burning/I can see it all in flames/I can see the tide is turning and we’ll never been the same,” he sings.

Intuition follows Currington’s last full-length effort, 2015’s Summer Forever. That album contained three country Number One hits in “Don’t It,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.” He has a handful of live shows booked, including New Jersey’s Barefoot Country Music Fest on August 20th and Billy Bob’s Fort Worth on October 1st.

