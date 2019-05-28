10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now: Chris Shiflett, Caylee Hammack

Chris Shiflett unleashes a rocking anthem with “Liar’s Word,” Caylee Hammack bridges Dolly Parton sweetness and alt-rock crunch in “Just Friends,” Riley Green sings of his grandfather’s experience with Alzheimer’s in “Numbers on the Cars” and more songs to hear this week.

Riley Green, “Numbers on the Cars”

“He ain’t all there, but I don’t care,” Riley Green sings about his grandfather, whose battle with Alzheimer’s has prevented him from remembering much beyond his favorite NASCAR drivers. Despite the communication breakdown, the two relatives still find solace as they watch the race cars circling the track. Written by Green alone and produced by Dan Huff, “Numbers on the Cars” is an up-close account of the debilitating disease, as well as the newest release from Green’s upcoming Big Machine Label Group debut, Get That Man a Beer.

Jenny Tolman, “High Class White Trash”

Written alongside producer Dave Brainard, “High Class White Trash” is an eccentric, leisurely blast of funky-tonk, delivered with a sly wink and a toast of budget-priced Natty Light. Nashville native Jenny Tolman isn’t poking fun at hillbilly culture here; she’s saluting it, celebrating a lifestyle that she knows quite well.

Chris Shiflett, “Liar’s Word”

A country-rock anthem fueled by electric guitars and a supersized chorus, “Liar’s Word” builds a bridge between Chris Shiflett’s Americana-leaning solo career and his longtime day job as the Foo Fighters’ main shredder. Produced by Dave Cobb, the song doubles as a hard-hitting highlight of Shiflett’s upcoming album Hard Lessons, which arrives June 14th.

Clare Bowen, “Let It Rain”

After a six-season run as Nashville‘s Scarlett O’Connor, Clare Bowen will release her debut LP of cinematic country music this July. Leading the charge is “Let It Rain,” a song about taking strength in one’s own scars. It’s poignant and personal — an aptly chosen single for a songwriter who, after launching her career portraying somebody else on TV, is ready for her own close-up.

Ted Russell Kamp, “Heart Under Pressure”

While Jaime Wyatt’s harmonies ring in the background, Ted Russell Kamp — a staple of the SoCal country scene, thanks to a prolific solo career and a longtime gig as Shooter Jennings’ bassist — delivers a wistful salute to the heart’s resilience and resolve. With its mix of California cool and breezy bounce, “Heart Under Pressure,” off the album Walkin’ Shoes, never breaks a sweat, relying instead upon the laid-back lope that drives much of Kamp’s material forward.

Caylee Hammack, “Just Friends”

After a soothingly lulling intro that evokes fluttery-voiced icons like Dolly Parton, Caylee Hammack’s “Just Friends” kicks into electrified gear, nodding to the songwriter’s alt-rock influences along the way. It’s a mix of country classicism and Nineties nostalgia, in other words, with amplified guitars that owe more to Weezer than Waylon.

Josh Abbott Band, “Little More You”

“This week could use a little more weekend,” sings Josh Abbott, whose newest single finds the performer mixing his band’s Texas-sized twang with a summery, radio-ready chorus. Set to appear on next month’s Catching Fire, “Little More You” also features a cameo from Duck Dynasty‘s Jep and Jess Robertson in the song’s music video.

Sheryl Crow with Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt, “Live Wire”

Not long after sharing the stage with Mavis Staples during an all-star performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Sheryl Crow teams up with the R&B icon once again. This time, they’re also joined by blues-rock belle Bonnie Raitt. A celebration of soul music and sisterhood, “Live Wire” is the latest from Crow’s upcoming LP Threads, which finds her duetting with Keith Richards, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell and others.

Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”

The title track from Jon Pardi’s first album in three years finds the singer at a bar, drinking away the pain of a breakup. “I’m drinking enough to take you off my mind,” he announces, while fiddle, pedal steel guitar and twangy Telecasters ring in the background. Written alongside Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean, “Heartache Medication” is a new song about the age-old practice of self-medicating.

Gold Child, “Roses”

Lushly laced with reverb, pedal steel and background harmonies, “Roses” is the latest from Brooklyn-based country artist Gold Child. There’s a lovely, softly focused haze to the song, which dovetails with Child’s swooning voice and nostalgic songwriting.