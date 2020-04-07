Becca Mancari Returns With Funky New Song ‘Hunter’

Singer-songwriter Becca Mancari has returned with the slinky new song “Hunter.” It’s the first new music Mancari has released since her album Good Woman came out in 2017.

“The letters in the mailbox say ‘I’m gonna hunt you down,'” Mancari sings, backed by a track of shimmering synthesizers and pointillist strings before a skittering drum groove and serrated-edge electric guitar enter the picture. The song was inspired by an traumatic and threatening series of letters telling her to “repent” from someone she’d known at church many years before. Mancari received a new letter the day she was set to enter the studio with Zac Farro (of Paramore) and put the song together. In spite of the threat, she remains defiant: “You’re never gonna track me down/You’re never gonna find me out,” she sings.

“It is a song written from two people’s perspectives: one of course being the ‘Hunter’ figure and the other from me, saying ‘you will never stop me’,” Mancari says in a release.

There are no details as of yet on a follow-up to Good Woman. In September, Mancari is set to open shows for Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard, with whom she also collaborated in the folk trio Bermuda Triangle.