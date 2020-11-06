Barry Gibb Previews New Album With the Jason Isbell Duet ‘Words of a Fool’

Barry Gibb will kick off 2021 with a new album, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, out January 8th via Capitol.

To accompany the announcement, the Bee Gee dropped “Words of a Fool,” a soulful duet with Jason Isbell. The track was included on a 1986 self-titled solo album that Gibb never released. Isbell takes the lead vocals, while Gibb joins on a later verse. “No matter how long human nature is cruel,” they sing on the chorus. “But all hope is gone if you don’t hang on the words of a fool.”

Greenfields follows Gibb’s 2016 solo LP In the Now. Produced by Dave Cobb, the album features re-recordings of Bee Gees classics with contributions from a group of mainly country musicians, including “Words” with Dolly Parton, “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile, and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow. Jay Buchanan, the singer of the rock band Rival Sons, appears on two tracks: “Jive Talkin'” with Miranda Lambert, and “To Love Somebody.”

“From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own,” Gibb said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

“Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody,” Isbell said. “Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince.”

Added Cobb: “It was truly an honor to work with one of my heroes. The Bee Gees’ first album has always been a staple for me and it was surreal to get to witness the genius of Barry Gibb in the studio.”

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 Tracklist

1. “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” with Keith Urban

2. “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell

3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile

4. “Too Much Heaven” with Alison Krauss

5. “Lonely Days” with Little Big Town

6. “Words” with Dolly Parton

7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow

10. “To Love Somebody” with Jay Buchanan

11. “Rest Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John

12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings