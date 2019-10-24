The Ballroom Thieves Seek Shelter From the Road in New Song ‘Love Is Easy’

“The last five years of touring have made it clear that the road is not a place I can comfortably call home,” says Martin Earley, the singer-guitarist for the Portland, Maine-based Americana trio the Ballroom Thieves. “Don’t get me wrong, performing is still downright blissful most of the time, but the countless auxiliary moments surrounding that hour on stage have become increasingly strenuous with each passing season.”

On the band’s new song “Love Is Easy,” Earley opens up about the rigors of nonstop travel and shares the one thing that sees him through: his love for his bandmate and fiancée Calin Peters. “Put simply, this song is about finding a person who is easy for you to love and then loving that person no matter what the world throws at you,” he says.

“Love Is Easy” is a gentle love song, but one that crackles with electricity thanks to Earley’s forthright delivery. “Loving you is such an easy thing to do,” he pleads, “so let me do it.”

Along with drummer Devin Mauch, the Ballroom Thieves, who formed in Boston in 2011, are gearing up for a new album in 2020, due out via Nettwerk Records. They recently performed at AmericanaFest in Nashville and have become regulars at the Newport Folk Festival. They’ll play the Showbox in Seattle tonight, before returning to Maine for a November gig.