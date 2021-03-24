Bahamas Assembles the Secret Sisters, Nashville’s Elite Players for ‘Half Your Love’

Since mid-January, Bahamas — the nom de guerre of singer-songwriter-musician Afie Jurvanen — has been re-creating songs off his latest album, the eclectic Sad Hunk, with a rotating cast of guest players for the performance series Live to Tape. The latest assembles a small army of Nashville elite to perform the Sad Hunk weeper “Half Your Love.”

Drummer Gene Chrisman, bassist Dave Roe, pedal steel ace Russ Pahl, and guitarist Dan Knobler provide the elegant music bed for Bahamas, while the sibling duo of the Secret Sisters add heavenly harmonies. All of them Zoom in from Nashville, connecting with Bahamas in a Halifax, Nova Scotia, studio. The result is a lush, organic arrangement manifested through remote technology.

“Recording with those veterans of industry was like playing an exhibition basketball match with Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Isiah Thomas. It was only for fun, but the level of play was out of this world. I’m flattered they let me in the game, even if only for a few minutes,” Jurnaven says in an emailed statement.”The Secret Sisters sing so effortlessly together you would think they were actually sisters [that’s a joke]. They really elevated the whole session.”

The full episode of Live to Tape premieres Saturday, March 27th, on Bahamas’ YouTube channel. Past installments have featured the 400 Unit, and members of Dawes and Lucius. Bahamas released Sad Hunk, his fifth album, in October.