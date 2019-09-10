Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker Anchor Bahamas Hurricane Relief Concert

Nashville artists and songwriters, including Dierks Bentley and Darius Rucker, will stage a benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium on September 16th to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The benefit was organized and will be hosted by Patrick Davis, a songwriter who oversees the annual Songwriters in Paradise concert in Hope Town on the Abaco Islands — the area of the Bahamas that was most damaged by the recent storm. Dubbed “SIP Hope 4 Hope Town,” the concert will also feature performances by Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Devin Dawson, LoCash, James Otto, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan, along with songwriters Wyatt Durrette, Channing Wilson, and others.

Tickers for the concert go on sale Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET via the Ryman’s website and Ticketmaster.

Presented in part with iHeart Country, The Bobby Bones Show, and Nashville country radio station the Big 98, SIP Hope 4 Hope Town will aim to add money to a GoFundMe campaign that Davis has already launched to support relief efforts. That initiative has raised more than $380,000 so far.

At least 50 people have died when Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamian islands, decimating villages and impacting the country’s tourism industry. According to the U.N., 76,000 people have been left homeless in the Abaco Islands and on Grand Bahama Island.