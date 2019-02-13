×
Rolling Stone
Watch Backstreet Boys Sing to Shania Twain in Vegas Show

Enduring boy band bring country superstar to the stage during “Shape of My Heart”

Shania Twain

Shania Twain joined the Backstreet Boys onstage during their Larger Than Life residency in Las Vegas last weekend.

Shania Twain was a surprise guest — both to the audience and likely to herself — during the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas performance on Saturday night.

The enduring early-Aughts boy band enlisted the country music star to participate as they sang their 2000 hit “Shape of My Heart.” Seated near the front of the stage for the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Twain dressed all in black and wearing aviators, gamely took the hand of AJ McLean, who escorted her into the spotlight. The group sang directly to Twain, before McLean knelt and presented the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer with a rose, making for the perfect moment of Vegas glitz and schmaltz.

The Backstreet Boys — McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter — will wrap up their Larger Than Life residency in April. Since joining Florida Georgia Line on the Number One hit “God, Your Mama, and Me,” the group has endeared themselves to country fans, with McLean even attempting a country solo career.

Twain wrapped up her summer tour in support of her comeback album Now last year, and recently appeared as a judge on the USA Network’s singing competition Real Country. This year, she’ll costar opposite John Travolta in the racing drama Trading Paint.

