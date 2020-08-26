Watch the Avett Brothers Perform an Acoustic ‘Victory’ in a Sunflower Field

The Avett Brothers took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! — virtually — to perform new track “Victory” in a field of lush sunflowers. The song comes off of their new EP, The Third Gleam, out Friday on Loma Vista Recordings.

Siblings Scott and Seth Avett strummed the song while ambling in a field, cicadas providing some extra instrumentation: “I don’t write ’cause I don’t think/I don’t have a need to speak/I don’t see the bright side quite as clear,” sings Scott Avett over delicate, finger-picked guitars. “Accolades and happy days/They don’t ever last.”

The Third Gleam features a stripped-down version of the band: the two brothers as well as bass player Bob Crawford. It rounds out an album cycle that started in 2006 with The Gleam. The Second Gleam dropped in 2008. The band’s last studio album, Closer Than Together, came out in 2019. That album delves into the theme of gun violence with the track “Bang Bang” — as well as other sociopolitical topics — a thread they follow with the new EP.

In a video that accompanied the album announcement, Seth Avett said: “We touch on historical prejudice, faith, economic disparity, gun violence, incarceration, redemption, and as is increasingly standard with our records, stark mortality. This is by no means a record defined by any specific social or cultural goal, nor is it informed by a singular challenge posed to humanity. It is merely the sound of my brother and I in a room, singing about what is on our minds and in our hearts at the time…sharing it now is about what sharing art is always about: another chance that we may partake in connecting with our brothers and sisters of this world, and hopefully joining you in noticing a speck of light gleaming in what appears to be a relatively long and dark night.”