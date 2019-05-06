The Avett Brothers Celebrate Life on the Farm in ‘Sun, Flood, or Drought’ Video

The Avett Brothers return with “Sun, Flood, or Drought,” an optimistic new track composed for the documentary film The Biggest Little Farm, which will be released in select theaters on May 10th. With the delicately melodic folk tune, the Americana mainstays follow the persevering theme of the film, about a couple that trades the hustle of city life to transform a barren 200-acre plot of land outside Los Angeles into a thriving farm.

Ushered in by pastoral banjo rolls, brothers Scott and Seth Avett call back the intimate, minimalist style of their The Gleam EP, as they gently harmonize the opening line, “What we are a part of is bigger than we know, and the height of our ability is further than we go.” Lyrically, the song continues with the sentiment about beating the odds, while in an accompanying video, snapshots of the hard work and ultimate rewards of the lengthy back-to-the-land efforts depicted in the film unfold.

Directed by John Chester, The Biggest Little Farm has been making the rounds on the film festival circuit, with screenings at Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries.

The Avett Brothers released the new song “Neapolitan Sky” back in February. The band next performs at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, with Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real on May 10th.